Yanga SC's Seif 'fighting to reach high levels'

The forward was signed in the last transfer window from Biashara United but he has not stamped his authority on Wananchi's first team yet

Yanga SC striker Tariq Seif has revealed he is striving to reach his best form in the Vodacom (VPL) this season.

Seif, who signed for Yanga from Biashara United in the January transfer window, has scored three goals so far although he has not been a regular member of the starting XI under coach Luc Eymael.

Seif scored during the 1-1 draw against Namungo FC on Sunday. Had Yanga won the match they would have closed in on second-placed Azam FC who have 54 points, three more than the Wananchi.

“I am happy and thankful to God for the few matches I have got and played but I feel I am not yet the [Tariq] Seif that I also want to see on the pitch. I am not yet at my level but I am making sure I will reach there soon perhaps with some hard work,” Seif told Azam TV.

“I promise our fans I will work hard and they could see the Seif they have longed to see soon.”

On personal targets at the end of the season, the forward remained cagey on the number of goals he would like to score, while giving credit to their opponents at the weekend.

“I need as many goals as possible and I know it is achievable if only I work hard and as I said before if God also helps me in that course,” added the Tanzanian forward.

“The match was evenly balanced because our opponents were also good in their own right. It looks they had good preparations before this match as we did too.

“All in all, I am happy for what we have got and we are going to fight even harder in the future matches, God-willing.

“It is true we did not make use of our many chances, especially in the first half.

"If we were precise enough for sure we could have made proper use of the opportunities we created for ourselves.”

Yanga will face a tough test on March 20 when they will host Azam in Dar es Salaam in their next scheduled league match.