Yanga SC Said: Signings will drive club to clinch season double

The Jangwani giants have now bragged they have a strong squad capable of giving them two major trophies this season

Yanga SC have sensationally claimed the new signings will help the team to clinch the Mainland and domestic Cup titles this campaign.

The Jangwani giants were involved in the mini-transfer window which closed on January 15 by bringing on board two signings – striker Fiston Abdoul Razak from Burundi and defender Dickson Job from Mtibwa Sugar.

The two players arrived at Yanga while they are topping the 18-team league table with 44 points from 18 matches and are still the only unbeaten side in the division.

According to Hersi Said, who is one of the leaders of the Yanga registration committee, the two players will add a much-needed boost, and there is nothing that will stop them from winning the league title and .

“We will deal with everyone who comes before us, no one will be safe, we have done our best additions and are ready to continue from where we left, our target is to win the league and FA Cup,” Said was quoted saying by Sokalabongo.

“We signed a striker who will come to add value to Yanga’s attacking line-up, Fiston is coming to put sugar in the cake, he is what we have been missing and soon you will see his contribution to the team’s targets.”

On his part, Yanga coach Cedric Kaze also urged the club fans to wear their jerseys without fear as they are headed for big things this season.

Apart from 's , Razak featured for a number of clubs across Africa including JS Kabylie, LLB Académic, Rayon Sports, CSMD Diables Noirs, , Bloemfontein , C.D. Primeiro de Agosto, and Al-Zawra'a SC.

In 2014, he was named in the Burundi national team squad that took part in the African Nations Championships held in .

Yanga are currently basking from winning the Mapinduzi Cup tournament held in Arusha, Zanzibar, after they overpowered their rivals Simba SC 4-3 on penalties in the final staged at Amaan Stadium.

Yanga are currently on a break after arriving from Zanzibar and last season, they failed to reach the final of the domestic Cup after losing to eventual winners Simba in the semi-finals.