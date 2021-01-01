Yanga SC's Ntibazonkiza blames Simba SC fans for instigating online fracas

The Burundian has been criticised since he wanted to be substituted during the league game against Gwambina

Yanga SC striker Said Ntibazonkiza has blamed Simba SC fans for plotting online chaos that has surrounded him since he featured against Gwambina FC on April 20

The Burundian wanted to be substituted after scoring against Gwambina in the last game and his actions led to a heated online debate around his discipline.

He has now claimed Simba fans are the ones who have instigated the online criticism after the incident.

"I have heard much noise online but I do not follow what people say there. I also tend to think that those who are making noise are not Yanga fans but those of the rival club, Simba," Ntibazonkiza told Mwanaspoti.

"I will be surprised that even some Yanga fans have been trapped into the noises made by them but for me, I am focused on preparing for the games ahead."

There were also claims – which he denied - that the striker deleted a number of photos from his Instagram account following the squabbles witnessed in the Gwambina game.

"Since I signed, many people created social media accounts using my name. I only have one account with a blue badge and Ntibazinkiza as my name," he added.

"I have not used this account for long because it has had issues but when I signed for Yanga, I asked IT guys to help me sort out the problem but up to now, it has not been resolved.

"That means I have not posted anything and I am shocked some people have claimed I have deleted some photos of Yanga there."

Ntibazonkiza added his main target is to see Timu ya Wananchi do well in the remaining games.

"I would love to help my team and I would like to see Yanga winning their matches rather easily. Every human has his own limit of dealing with emotions and I decided to do what I did then according to what my heart told me," he concluded.

"For now, that is the past and I am happy that sanity has prevailed and we are all working in unity."

Yanga will be up against direct Premier League title challengers Azam FC on Sunday.