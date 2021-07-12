Yanga SC’s Nabi warns top brass not to repeat transfer mistakes

The tactician says he will not advocate for the club to sign only five to six players in the new window

Yanga SC head coach Nasreddine Nabi has told the team’s management not to repeat mistakes they made two seasons ago during the transfer window.

For the past two seasons, Yanga has had the habit of signing many new players, while also releasing a large group of players.

For example, last season, the Jangwani giants released 14 players and signed 15.

Yanga, who are lying second on the 18-team table, are determined to make sure they regain their dominance in the various competitions they will participate in next season, a regime that currently is dominated by their rivals Simba.

Yanga Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli has confirmed coach Nabi has warned them against repeating the previous mistakes and asked them to sign only six players for the new campaign.

What has been said?

“Our coach Nasreddine [Nabi] has said he is pleased with the quality of the squad we have, and in connection with the areas to improve in the new transfer window, the coach has asked the leadership to bring on board five or six players for strengthening the squad,” Bumbuli told Goal.

“Coach Nabi does not want to see us release many players at once as was the case last season and two seasons ago, so we look forward to parting ways with some players including those who are ending their contracts, in order to make way for new stars who will be announced.”

Yanga have already signed DR Congo international right-back Shabani Djuma, and they are being linked with a move for big names including; Lazarus Kambole, Henock Baka, Marcey Vumbi Ngimbi, Fiston Mayele, Abubeker Nassir, Anthony Akumu, and Heritier Makambo.

What did Hersi Said say?

In a recent interview, Yanga vice-chairman of the registration committee Hersi Said revealed their plans to invest more on the technical bench, saying it will be the only way to grind out positive results.

“We still remember the words said by former president Jakaya Kikwete during the recently held Annual General Meeting when he reiterated that we must invest a lot in the technical bench and not the technical committee,” Said told Goal.

“Getting such encouraging words from the former president is a big challenge to us and I can assure you that we will work hard to improve our technical panel.”