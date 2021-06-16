Goal can exclusively reveal the Tunisian tactician has demanded eight new players to beef up the squad for next season

Yanga SC coach Nasreddine Nabi has finally submitted a report of the new players he wants to be signed and areas to improve ahead of the new Mainland Premier League season.

The Tunisian tactician, who replaced Burundian Cedric Kaze at the Jangwani giants, has shortlisted eight players he wants to be brought on board to strengthen the current squad for the league and also Caf competition if they qualify.

In the report seen by Goal, Nabi has listed the areas he wants to be beefed up: the goalkeeping department, three defenders (for left, centre, and right), attacking midfielder, one winger, and two strikers and out of the new signings.

He further stipulated it should be five foreigners and three local-based players.

The coach has also recommended that the team drops four foreign players and five local players to pave way for the new signings.

“Nabi has given out his transfer list to the technical department and it is being worked on,” a source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“He wants new eight players signed and a similar number dropped.”

Already Yanga have reportedly sealed the signing of left-footed AS Vita Club defender Djuma Shaban from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kaizer Chiefs forward Lazarous Kambole, who has also reportedly signed a one-year loan deal, and they are talking to more prospective signings.

Apart from Kambole and Shaban, Goal also understands AS Vita’s Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele is another a primary transfer target for the record Tanzanian champions.

Article continues below

Timu ya Wananchi are expected to prioritise the signing of forwards after Fiston Abdul Razak and Michael Sarpong failed to live up to expectations.

Sarpong was signed before the season began and so far does not feature among the top five best scorers. Razak came during the mid-season transfer window but has been unable to successfully challenge Saidi Ntibazonkiza and Yacouba Sogne for a starting berth.

Makusu is expected to return to AS Vita after he failed to replicate his previous goalscoring form while at Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates on loan.