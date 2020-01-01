'Yanga SC's Molinga not a big game player' - Mogella

The retired footballer was critical of the Wananchi forward even though he is the club's lead scorer at the moment

Former Taifa Stars striker Zamoyoni Mogella has claimed Yanga SC striker David Molinga is not a big game player.

Although Molinga is the current top scorer for Yanga with seven goals, Mogella said he has not performed as expected of him since he joined the club.

Molinga signed for Wananchi at the beginning of the season and was brought in to fill the void left by Heritier Makambo.

Mogella says the striker has struggled to hit the levels Makambo reached before signing for Horoya AC of Guinea.

“Molinga is not a poor striker because he has got his strengths too that is why he is Yanga's lead scorer up to this time in the league. But Molinga has got weaknesses and one is that he is not a changer in big games especially when the team is trailing,” Mogella told Mwanaspoti.

Mogella played for both Yanga and Simba SC during his playing time and believes he was a far superior player to Molinga.

“I was nicknamed the 'Golden Boy' for what I could do in big games and I remember there is a time I overturned a score in favour of Simba when our fans had already given up,” claimed the retired footballer.

“They were already trooping out after accepting Simba had lost the match. Molinga is not such kind of a striker.”

Former Yanga captain and midfielder Ally Mayay concurred with Mogella in his assessment of Molinga.

“He is scoring, yes, but what he is doing and what the fans expected from him are two different things,” Mayay told the same publication.

“He has not yet given the club 60% of what Makambo did and that is why the fans are worried even if he is scoring.”

Molinga struck in the 1-0 win for Yanga against Ruvu Shooting in the last match to ensure they remain third on the Vodacom (VPL) standings and still enjoy a two-match advantage.