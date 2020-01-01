Yanga SC's Molinga: I am still capable of reaching my goal target in the VPL

The forward had set a personal target and is still ambitious, while waiting for the league to resume

Yanga SC's striker David Molinga has stated his target of 15 goals in the Vodacom (VPL) season is still within reach.

Molinga has scored eight goals so far, is the club's top scorer and hopes to add more to his tally as soon as league action resumes following the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Yanga head coach Mwinyi Zahera had promised to cut off his arm or give out 1000 dollars should the Congolese forward fail to score 15 goals in the 2019/20 season.

“In all instances, football is played on the pitch, not by the mouth. Personally, I have no worry that I may not score that number of goals [15] because I am capable and the moment I get to play anytime soon by God's grace, then I will do my best,” Molinga told Mwanaspoti.

“My objective is to score in any match and I believe even Yanga supporters and the technical bench wish me to do that. We just need to pray to God.”

The forward also spoke about how he is keeping fit around this period that football activities have been halted.

“I am not even attending my gym sessions as I wait until everything returns to normal. I am always doing exercises in the morning and in the evening,” added Molinga.

Two days ago, Zahera had claimed Molinga was set to leave the Wananchi because he is not happy at the club.

“Molinga is unhappy at Yanga and will leave after his contract ends,” Zahera told Mwanaspoti.

"He is a quality striker and it is the reason he has scored eight goals despite limited playing time. The good news is there is a team that is keen on acquiring his services."

Former Taifa Stars striker Zamoyoni Mogella, in February, claimed the Congolese striker David Molinga is not a big game player as he struggles to assert himself as an important starter in Luc Eymael's squad.

“Molinga is not a poor striker because he has got his strengths too that is why he is Yanga's lead scorer up to this time in the league. But Molinga has got weaknesses and one is that he is not a changer in big games especially when the team is trailing,” Mogella told Mwanaspoti too.

Molinga always fights for starting berths with Ivorian Gnamien Yikpe who was signed in January.