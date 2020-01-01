Yanga SC’s Kaze to use first 20 minutes to finish off rivals Simba SC in derby

The Burundian tactician reveals the tactics he will deploy to beat their rivals in the Kariakoo derby on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has revealed the tactics he will use to finish off Simba SC and claim the bragging rights in the Mainland .

The two giants will face off on Saturday in the first Kariakoo derby of the season, with Yanga currently enjoying a good start to the campaign, as they are yet to lose a match in nine attempts.

In fact, Kaze, who signed a three-year deal to join the Jangwani giants after the exit of Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, has overseen four matches out of the nine, managing to win three before they battled to a 0-0 draw against promoted side Gwambina FC in their last outing.

Kaze has now revealed his happiness at taking charge of his first derby on Tanzanian soil but said he has asked his players to make sure they score in the first 20 minutes to help unsettle their rivals.

"My target is to make sure we get a win in the derby and we want to do it as earlier as possible, we want to use the first 20 minutes to score and it will help give us to ride towards our target,” Kaze is quoted by Sokaletu.

"We have done enough preparations going into the derby and I want to assure our fans we are ready to win the game, you know a derby is not an easy match, we must be at our best, my players have promised me they will deliver.

“I have set up my plans on how to finish them, I know they are the champions, but it doesn’t matter when it comes to derbies, we need to use skills to win the match, we need to use our brains so that we can overpower them.

“But what I know, fans who will attend or follow the derby from anywhere around Africa, they will be entertained, it will be a good derby and they should be ready to be entertained.”

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) have confirmed the names of the officials who will be in charge of the derby at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

The officials will be led by Elly Sasii, Mohamed Mkono, Abdallah Mwinyimkuu, Abubakar Mturo, Ramadhan Kayoko, Philipo Alando and Paschal Chiganga.

On Wednesday, TPLB CEO Almas Kasongo confirmed the derby will have two extra referees to make sure that all the teams and both sets of fans are satisfied with the outcome at the end of the whistle.

“We have added two extra referees for the derby, so we will have six referees in total to officiate the match on Saturday,” Kasongo told Goal on Wednesday.

“The two extra referees will be at the end of both sides of the goal-posts like it happens in Europe, and they will assist the centre referee and also the two assistants, plus the match commissioner making it six officials for the match.

“We have also made sure that security will be provided during and after the derby so we want to urge as many fans as possible to come for the match, it is the first derby of the season and we hope to see a good match.”

Last season, the two giants met three times, with the first round ending in a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw to win the second round fixture 1-0, but they again faced off in the semi-finals of the where Simba won 4-1.