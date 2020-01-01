Yanga SC’s Kaze blames second-half display for draw against Simba SC

The Burundian tactician believes his team was in full control of the game in the first half but it changed in the second period

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has blamed the team’s display in the second half for the 1-1 draw against Simba SC in the Mainland derby on Saturday.

The Jangwani giants took a deserved lead against the rivals in the 31st minute when striker Michael Sarpong converted from the penalty spot but Simba managed to snatch a point with four minutes left to the final whistle through defender Joash Onyango.

The Burundian tactician, who was overseeing his first Kariakoo derby since taking over the team from fired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, has now acknowledged his team’s performance dropped significantly in the second period, which allowed their rivals to snatch a draw at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“In the first half my players played very well, we controlled the game, the passing was accurate and though we missed a couple of scoring chances, we deserved to take the lead at the break,” Kaze told reporters after the match.

“However, in the second half, our style of play dropped at the highest speed and we allowed them back into the game, we made our work difficult for ourselves, and it was the reason we conceded the goal.

“You must admit we were playing against a very organised team, a team which has been together for a very long time, and I even told my players to make sure that they should be alert throughout the 90 minutes, but all in all I have to congratulate for the point earned, it was a very good derby.”

After a cagey start, Yanga won a penalty and Sarpong did justice to his hardworking teammates by converting from the spot and tilt the scoreline in their favour.

Onyango tripped the Ghanaian centre-forward and the referee pointed to the spot with Simba players protesting – as they felt Kisinda was fouled outside the 18-yard area – while head coach Sven Vandenbroeck stood stunned on the touchline.

Simba head coach Vandenbroeck had to make an instant change just as the second half started when he introduced Hassan Dilunga in place of Larry Bwalya, who also had a first taste of the Kariakoo Derby since his arrival.

Yanga’s Cedric Kaze made a change in the 52nd minute when his captain Lamine Moro got injured and his place was filled by Juma Makapu. The Ghanaian had missed a number of matches before and the latest injury might sideline him further as Yanga keep pace in the race towards the title.

Onyango scored in the 86th minute to ensure the two teams picked up a point from the tense encounter in Dar es Salaam. Simba won a corner that was delivered by Luis Miquisosne and Onyango rose quite high to head the ball past Metacha Mnata.

Yanga will remain in the second position on the 18-team league table heading into the international break with 24 points, while Azam FC are top on 25 and Simba are third on 20 points.