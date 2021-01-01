Yanga SC’s Kaze and Ntibazonkiza crowned the best for December

The Burundian tactician and his striker were named the best for the month of December in the Tanzanian top-flight

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze and striker Saidi Ntibazonkiza have been named the best coach and player for the month of December.

The two were crowned on Friday after guiding the team to maintain their lead at the top of the 18-team table at the end of the first round of matches and with an unbeaten record.

The award is decided by the league's award committee according to the suggestions of coaches and various stations where the league is being played.

According to Football Federation (TFF), Kaze beat Sven Vandenbroeeck (formerly of rivals Simba SC) and Biashara United coach Francis Baraza to the award while Ntibazonkiza emerged top after beating Seif Karihe of Dodoma City and Simba’s Clatous Chama.

Since joining Yanga on October 22, 2020, to replace fired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, Kaze is yet to lose a match with the Jangwani giants.

In December, Yanga played four matches against Ruvu Shooting, Mwadui FC, Dodoma Jiji, and Ihefu FC and still came out unscathed, and thus giving him the award.

Meanwhile, since arriving at Yanga, Ntibazonkiza has been the darling of club fans as he has managed to score goals in crucial matches, his latest being in the 1-1 draw against Tanzania Prisons at the start of the second round.

On signing for Yanga, Ntibazonkiza promised he will help the team to achieve their set targets including winning the league title.

“I’m happy to play for Yanga, they approached me in their quest to reinforce their squad and I said let me go for the challenge to see how we can build the team altogether,” Ntibazonkiza told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

“I will use my experience and with a combination of other experienced players, we will achieve the goal.

“I feel happy to see people appreciating what you do, It’s my first experience to play with Yanga but I see a bright future here,” said Ntibazonkiza, who has also played for Burundian giants Vital’O and also Kaysar Kyzylorda in the Kazakhstan .

On which team will stop Yanga from winning the title, Ntibazonkiza said: “Let’s see how it is going since I’m a new player I cannot say that, it’s too early considering the fact that I have not yet played for the league match.”

Yanga are currently topping the table on 44 points from 18 matches.