Yanga SC's Fiston Abdoul Razak sends 'come get me' plea to Azam FC

The Burundian star reveals his unhappiness at the Jangwani giants and confirms he will not extend his short-term contract

Yanga SC striker Fiston Abdoul Razak has claimed he will not extend his short-term contract with the local giants when it expires at the end of the season.

Instead, the Burundian has sent a 'come get me' plea to Azam FC to sign him when the deal elapses, boasting they are the only team that will give him a chance to stay in the Mainland Premier League if he decides to stay in Tanzania.

Razak joined Yanga in the small window of the season but has failed to meet expectations, scoring just one goal in the top-flight with only five matches left to conclude the season.

He has now claimed he currently does not consider staying at Yanga even if he is required to extend his contract, because of the things he has experienced in Jangwani since joining from Esperance of Tunisia.

What has been said?

“I came to Yanga to play football, not walking my contract was short because I wanted to see the environment first, but for the time I played I no longer need to extend the contract,” Burundian told MwanaSpoti as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“I’m a player, my job is to play football now when someone makes me not play at his will I can’t stand this life I say I can’t extend my contract anymore.

“Azam is a team especially in the way it lives with its players, personally I like it very much but Yanga is not like that if I stay in Tanzania maybe Azam is the only one I can accept to stay.”

The Burundian striker continued: “Coach Cedric [Kaze] was the one who persuaded me to come and play for Yanga and in his honour I decided to come and see and better I signed for a while, I had no news of playing in East Africa, but unfortunately when I came Kaze left, although I was confident and remain to this day.”

Razak has played for a number of clubs in Africa including FKF Premier League side Sofapaka, JS Kabylie, LLB Academic, Rayon Sports, CSMD Diables Noirs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic, C.D. Primeiro de Agosto, and Al-Zawra'a SC.