Yanga SC's Carlinhos demands to leave Tanzania giants

Goal can reveal the Angolan star has already asked to leave the Jangwani giants after a season troubled with injuries

Yanga SC winger Carlos Carlinhos has tabled a demand request to leave the club he signed for at the start of the season.

Goal can exclusively reveal the Angolan player, who signed for the Jangwani giants from Angola Premier League side Interclube, has already handed in the request to the club’s management wishing to terminate the deal he signed when he joined on September 6, 2020.

A source within the club, who did not want to be named, has told Goal Carlinho’s wife is not happy staying in Tanzania hence he decided he wants to leave.

“I can confirm to you that winger Carlos [Carlinhos] has asked to leave the club,” the source told Goal on Monday.

“He has been forced to reach the decision because his wife is not happy with life in Tanzania and they want to relocate.

“I also understand the wife has already left Tanzania because the conditions are not good enough for her and Carlinhos is now working his ways to follow suit.”

The Angolan player, who was unveiled with pomp and colour after signing for Yanga, has, however, struggled to nail down a starting role in the team, managing a few matches after picking up a nasty injury at the halfway stage of the Mainland Premier League last season.

The injury saw him miss a couple of matches including the Kariakoo derby against Simba which ended in a 1-1 draw and since then he has tried to return to play but he is always been pulled back by the injury.

On unveiling the player, GSM’s investment director Hersi Said revealed signing Carlinhos had turned down offers from Portugal to sign for Yanga and went further to promise fans a gifted player during his stay at Jangwani.

“Carlinhos is a gifted player who many expected to make a move to Europe,” Hersi said. “His coming to Tanzania shocked many in Angola because there was interest and offers from Portugal. It was unexpected of him to come to the country and to date they are still shocked.

“There were clubs who were keen on signing the player from Portugal because he has the quality and is one of the star players in Angola. However, he refused and chose to come to play for us.

“Lest we forget, Carlinhos’ father is Portuguese and his mother is Angolan so it would have been easier for him to play abroad.”