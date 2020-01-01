’Yanga SC will win league title’ – Niyonzima roars after extending stay

The Rwandan star now says they have what it takes to wrestle the title from their rivals after penning a new deal

Young Africans (Yanga SC) midfielder Haruna Niyonzima is confident they will be crowned the Mainland champions by the end of the current campaign.

The Jangwani giants are currently topping the 18-team team league table with 37 points from 15 matches and are still the only unbeaten side in the division.

Speaking after extending his stay with the club for another one-year, the Rwandan star has now said he is confident they have what it takes to wrestle the title from rivals Simba SC.

More teams

“I am at Yanga at the moment and I am very happy to here, my belief is to see that we achieve the goals we set for ourselves to achieve in this campaign, and the most important one is to win the league title,” Niyonzima told reporters after signing the new deal.

“We need a championship and that is clear, we believe we will achieve those goals.”

Yanga are preparing to take on promoted Dodoma Jiji in their next league match which they have shifted to Arusha from Dar es Salaam.

On moving the match, the club’s Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said: “We have a big fan base in Arusha that is why the game has purposely been transferred to be played there. It is our hope that people will turn out in big numbers to cherish their team.”

Bumbuli also confirmed new signing from Burundi Saidi Ntibazonkiza will have the chance to play in Arusha and this will be a good opportunity for club fans in the town to see him in action.

The striker signed for the Jangwani club for an undisclosed fee and will now be eligible to play for the team on the day since the mini transfer window is set to be opened from December 16 to January 15.

Article continues below

Yanga coach Cedric Kaze, who is still unbeaten since joining the side as a replacement for Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, has said they will now take it a game at a time as they strive to win the title.

“We are taking it a game at a time, we don’t want to start premature celebrations, we still have a long way to go and we must not get carried away just because we are sitting on top of the table.

Yanga’s closest rivals Simba are second while Azam are third on the log.