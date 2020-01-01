Yanga SC will take point gained after thrilling derby against Simba SC – Mkwasa

The interim coach reveals he was thrilled by his team's comeback which earned them a vital point in the derby on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) interim coach Boniface Mkwasa has stated he was happy to have snatched a 2-2 draw against rivals Simba SC in the Mainland derby on Saturday.

Striker Meddie Kagere struck from the penalty spot to give Simba the lead before Deo Kanda netted the second immediately after the restart, but Mapinduzi Balama and Mohamed Hussein’s own goal ensured Yanga snatched a vital point from the thrilling contest.

Mkwasa has now said he was impressed that his side managed to recover from two goals down and claim a draw against the champions.

“We are happy with a point because we played against a Simba side that has been together for some time and plays like teamwork while for us, we are building a team now,” Mkwasa told reporters after the match.

“I was disturbed when Simba went ahead 2-0 but my players remained determined and kept pressing and they were rewarded with the two goals and we should have even scored a third to win the match.”

On whether the derby lived up to its billing, Mkwasa said: “Overall it was a very entertaining derby, one of the best if you ask me and I am sure even the fans enjoyed what they watched.

“I was forced to make changes in the second half because Simba got confidence after getting a penalty [which they scored the first goal] and when they got the second we were demoralised but I thank my players because they remained focused and did the job.”

On why he fielded three new signings, Mkwasa said: “I used three new signings in the match and they all impressed, for example [Yikpe], played very well being his first derby in and I am hoping to see the best of him in upcoming matches.

“I also hope Yanga fans were entertained from the match and what the boys did and they should now come always to the stadium to support the team.”

Despite the draw, Simba are still at the top of the league table with 35 points from 14 matches, while Yanga are ten points behind in fourth on 25 points from 12 outings.

Azam are second on 26 points, same as Coastal Union in third, but they are separated on goal difference.