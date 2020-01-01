Yanga SC will strive to win remaining matches in league - Mkwasa

The giants' assistant coach says they will strive to win all their remaining matches in the league after another draw

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have vowed to win the remaining matches in the Mainland so as to end the season in a high.

Yanga assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa had stated they cannot catch up with league leaders Simba SC after dropping more points in a 1-1 draw against Namungo FC on Sunday.

“It’s true our chance to win the title is slim, but the most important thing to us is to fight hard to continue climbing up the log and that can only be achieved if we do well in upcoming encounters,” Mkwasa is quoted by Daily News.

Mkwasa then blamed the referee for blowing the whistle when his charges made a promising counterattack during the match on condition Namungo's goalkeeper was on the ground.

On his part, Yanga striker Tariq Seif said he has not yet reached his full potential and is still fighting to get there.

“I want to promise Yanga supporters that very soon, I will reach my full potential but for now, I am yet to get there,” said Seif, who scored the opener for Yanga on the day.

Namungo coach Hitimana Thiery said giving Yanga enough space to play was the first mistake his side made since it enabled them (Yanga) to get a quick goal early in the first half.

“As you know, most of my players are those who graduated from the First Division League [FDL] to the top flight league as such, they were prone to minor mistakes as the game unfolded,” said Thiery.

He added in the second half, the intensity among his players grew to the extent they were able to equalise and dominate the match by creating many scoring chances.

The draw placed Yanga 20 points behind the league leaders and traditional rivals, Simba SC.

Up next, Yanga will face second-placed Azam FC in another thrilling encounter with three points separating the two sides as the former eye to revenge after losing 1-0 in the first round match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.