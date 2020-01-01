'Yanga SC will soon start scoring eight to 10 goals' - Mwambusi

The former champions have not scored more than a goal in each of the last four league matches

Yanga SC assistant coach Juma Mwambusi has said they will reach a point when they will be scoring as many as 10 goals per game

The 27-time champions have not scored more than one goal each of the four 2020/21 Mainland League matches they have played.

The latest one was against Mtibwa Sugar where they won by a solitary goal.

"We are still in the process of building a team and we are close in achieving the target," Mwambusi told reporters after Sunday's victory over the Sugar Millers.

"These players and the technical bench had about 20 days together, and without proper pre-season, we could not get the results we wanted instantly. It is a process and we are close in achieving it.

"Soon we will be hitting teams for eight or 10 goals, we are in the process of achieving it."

The experienced tactician has also stated they are delighted by getting maximum points away against their hosts.

"It is not easy getting a win when you play Mtibwa away, it is an important win for us," Mwambusi added.

"The commitment from the players was good, we created many chances but we managed to use only one which is a plus to us."

In the match against the Sugar Belt charges, Angola midfielder Carlinhos started in the wing and the tactician has explained why.

"It was our game plan to ensure we played him there to help us create chances to score," he continued.

"Yes, he could have played in the middle, but remember the opponents are aware of the threat he possesses. They could have limited him from playing meaning he was going to be less effective for us, and it is for this reason that we sent him wide.

"We are happy the tactic worked, but again as I said, every day we are improving. We are in the process of making a team, not yet there but we are close."

After this weekend's matches, Azam are the only team that have not conceded and with a 100% winning record.

Simba SC are second with 10 points, same as the Jangwani Street-based charges who have an inferior goal difference.