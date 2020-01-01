Yanga SC will not underrate Tanzania Prisons in league battle – Mkwasa

The assistant coach reveals they will not underrate their opponents as they seek to bounce back to winning ways in the league

Young Africans (Yanga SC) assistant coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa has stated facing Prisons is always a difficult game for his side.

The two teams will be meeting for the third time this season, with Yanga winning two encounters hence Saturday’s Mainland clash can go either way depending on how each team will approach the battle.

Their first game was in the league at Samora Stadium in Iringa where Yanga won 1-0 before they met in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) at the National Stadium in the city, which ended 2-0 in favour of the Jangwani-based side.

More teams

It is the reason coach Mkwasa has stated they always face difficulties against their opponents.

“We respect them a lot because they are a competitive team...we beat them twice this season but that does not mean they are an easy side to play against,” Mkwasa is quoted by Daily News.

“In both matches, it was not easy for us to post victories but in the end, we had positive results.”

On his part, the team’s playmaker Haruna Niyonzima said every match for them is like a final and as such, they are now taking each encounter seriously not underrating any opponent.

“We know Tanzania Prisons have a good team but we will fight to get maximum points to continue ascending at the top of the league ladders,” said the Rwandan player.

Yanga will be eager to claim a crucial three points after being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Mbeya City at the same venue on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Elsewhere on Saturday, second-placed Azam FC will host Coastal Union, while KMC will battle it up against Polisi Tanzania as Mwadui FC entertain Namungo FC at Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga.

Also, Kagera Sugar will be at home facing Mbao FC, whereas, at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro, Mtibwa Sugar will take on JKT Tanzania.

Ruvu Shooting will host Mbeya City, while Biashara United will be at Karume Stadium in Musoma inviting Alliance FC.