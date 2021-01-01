'Yanga SC will not be sluggish anymore' - Tonombe

Timu ya Wananchi dropped some vital points in the title race which saw some changes made to the technical bench thereafter

Yanga SC midfielder Mukoko Tonombe has explained why they can't afford to be sluggish once the Mainland Premier League resumes.

The competition took a 14-day break to honour former President Pombe Magufuli, who died on March 17. Before then, Yanga had seen their performances deteriorate as they picked up four draws, a win and a loss in six previous games.

The loss to Coastal Union - the only one in the season for Timu ya Wananchi - saw head coach Cedric Kaze fired and some reshuffling was done across the technical bench.

"We will not be sluggish anymore. We know where we have come from and what the targets are," explained Tonombe in an interview with Mwanaspoti.

"The aim still remains to win the league but I understand there is no match that is going to be very easy and I also believe we are not going to be defeated easily should every player perform at the level he is required to.



"There is no one who does not love wins but it happens that sometimes one gets what he did not expect to. In the league, every team prepares for the season well, others will fight for the trophy while others will fight to ensure they are not relegated in the end.

"What is important for us is to see every playing improving and performing at the highest level of their strength."

The former AS Vita striker joined his club teammates after he had left for the Democratic Republic of Congo Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Although they defeated the Gambia 1-0 in a Group D qualifier, the win was not enough for them to book a slot in the Afcon finals in Cameroon.

Tonombe believes regular playing time and improved individual performances will help him earn more national team call-ups.

"I am happy that Yanga gave me a stage to showcase my talent and I am now back hoping to do the job even better. If I do just that, it means I will get another national call up," he concluded.



"My target is to be a better player than I have been since I came to Tanzania."

Yanga are expected to appoint Kaze's successor soon, with former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne heavily linked with the top job.

Yanga are at the top with 50 points although they have played three more games than arch-rivals Simba SC who have 46 points.