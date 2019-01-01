Yanga SC will do whatever is necessary to beat Simba SC - Mkwasa

The Tanzanian traditional rivals will clash for the first time this season in Dar es Salaam next week

Yanga SC interim coach Boniface Mkwasa has assured fans they will fight to beat Simba SC during the much-anticipated Vodacom (VPL) clash involving them.

Simba will host their traditional rivals Yanga at the 60,000-capacity Uhuru National Stadium on January 4 and Mkwasa believes there is nothing to fear ahead of the showdown.

Yanga moved to third after beating Prisons 1-0 at the Sokoine Stadium on Friday whereas Simba stretched their lead after a 2-0 win over KMC FC on Saturday.

“Let me assure Yanga fans wherever they are that they should not be afraid of Simba because they are a team just like any other club in the league and can easily be defeated. We will do whatever is necessary to win on that day,” Mkwasa told Daily News.

The Wananchi team coach praised how his side battled to win against Tanzania Prisons who went into the match unbeaten.

Tanzania Prisons have recorded the most draws in VPL standings - eight - and had won in the other four games.

“They [Tanzania Prisons] played a physical game and lacked skills hence it was very easy for us to counter their style of play well. In the end, three points were very important than anything else,” Mkwasa concluded.

“But I have noted Tanzania Prisons are one of the best teams in the country if they keep their fitness levels.”

Tanzania Prisons head coach Adolph Rashard criticised the manner in which his players conceded the goal that ended their unblemished record.

“I never expected to concede a goal like that, it was a painful result but we have to wake up and prepare ourselves for the next matches,” Rashard said.

Simba are leading with 31 points while Yanga moved to third after Friday's win with 21 points.