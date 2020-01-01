Yanga SC will beat Simba SC to league title in the best way - Tonombe

The midfielder is buoyed by the kind of players making up the Timu ya Wananchi’s 2020/21 squad which recently drew against Tanzania Prisons

Young Africans (Yanga SC) midfielder Mukoko Tonombe has revealed why he has complete faith in their capability of lifting the Mainland title.

Yanga have not touched the title since surrendering it to arch-rivals Simba SC three seasons ago but Tonombe has said they have a team capable of winning it again.

They had fought to a 1-1 draw with Prisons in the season-opening fixture and the midfielder feels the result should not worry their fans at all.

More teams

“People are worried about the draw? No, tell them to be calm because this is the best team. We are going to win in the best way possible,” Tonombe told Mwanaspoti.

“This is a good team which I do not have any doubt about its quality. For now, it is a matter of time. This is a team that is being built and it would have been worse if we were to be defeated in the opening match.

“We played fantastically and it is only that the goals did not go in but I know we are going to get a lot of them going forward.

“We have very experienced players and those who are less experienced are going to gain it and that is what is called a team. We have a team that is capable of winning the league, no doubt about that.

“Every player here wants to see that we come together and win because that is a big step when you are in a team like Yanga. Yes, we did not win the last game, but they [rivals] are going to find it tough in the next matches.”

The former AS Vita player – who took the position of ex-Yanga captain Papy Tshishimbi in the team, did not start the Prisons game but was introduced later on alongside Tuisila Kisinda.

Meanwhile, Yanga’s deputy chairperson Frederick Mwakalebela has revealed the key areas Senzo Mazingisa is going to offer his advice on.

Article continues below

The South African joined Yanga from Simba and is expected to offer administrative advice especially on the consultancy agreement the club reached with both and .

“His [Mazingisa] main role is to offer technical advice especially in regard to the agreement we entered into with La Liga,” Mwakalebela told Mwanaspoti.

“A lot has been done since he joined Yanga but the main job is the advice on the technical management of the club, the day to day programmes, and chairing the legal committee.”