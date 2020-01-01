Yanga SC were lucky to eliminate Gwambina FC from FA Cup - Eymael

The four-time champions needed a first-half strike to make it to the quarter-finals of the competition

Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael states his team was lucky to eliminate minnows Gwambina FC from the .

Timu ya Wananchi scored the only goal of the match in the 45th minute through Haruna Niyonzima as Gwambina had remained firm at the back for most of the match. The Belgian tactician says the opponents gave their best and gave his team a tough time.

"Gwambina is a strong team with good players who made it tough for us," Eymael told reporters after the match.

"We did not play well at all, we were under pressure from the opponents and to be honest we were lucky to sail through. We had planned for a strong start and an early goal, but it did not work out."

The 59-year old Belgian is now optimistic of going all the way but has insisted they are taking it one game at a time.

"It is not going to be easy for us, but we will give our best; knockout competitions are always tough. We are going to take it one game at a time, it is the only way to go all the way.

"Of course we want to win the competition and it is the reason why we prepare well," Eymael concluded.

Defending champions Azam FC defeated Ihefu FC 5-4 in the shootout after a goalless 90 minutes.