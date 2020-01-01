Yanga SC were interested in Simba SC's Chama - Hersi

The 27-time champions are rebuilding for the new season aiming at challenging for top honours

GSM’s investment director Hersi Said has revealed Yanga SC were interested in the services of Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama and not Larry Bwalya as reports indicate.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi signed the Zambian a couple of days ago to strengthen their squad. However, reports had it the 27-time league champions were also desperate for the services of the midfielder but the official has denied his team was in for the player.

"One thing we have to understand first, Bwalya and Chama are under one agent," Hersi said as quoted by Global Publishers.

More teams

"All I did was to ask the agent whether there is a chance of signing Chama, and not his colleague. We were interested in signing him but the representative blew everything out of proportion.

"He called Simba officials and told them Yanga have inquired about Bwalya to make them panic and hasten the process, and he eventually managed to do so."

The official has further stated if they were seriously in for the player, they could have sealed his deal.

"The agent just wanted to ensure the deal between Bwalya and Simba is completed fast," Hersi explained.

"There is no way [Simba] could have stopped us if we wanted to get the player. For example, we were fully in for [Bakari] Mwamnyeto and we signed him despite stiff competition from our rivals.

"Remember, one of the teams already had announced they had signed Mwamnyeto but at the end, he signed for Yanga."

Recently, Hersi revealed Wekundu wa Msimbazi tried to hijack their move for Angola international Carlinhos but failed miserably.

Timu ya Wananchi had lost their captain Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi, who was not willing to renew his contract and were desperate to get his replacement.

Article continues below

Subsequently, the official has explained how the champions officials tried and failed to convince the Angolan to join them instead.

"[Simba SC representatives] went to Ethiopia to try and convince Carlinhos to change his mind but they did not understand the protocols set by the government [owing to Covid-19]," Hersi told Wasafi FM.

"So on reaching Ethiopia, our brothers from Simba were quarantined because the country is under restrictions. They did not manage to meet the player; so they gave him a call but Carlinhos told them money cannot convince him to change his mind, and that he is coming to Yanga SC."