Yanga SC were denied huge win by Ruvu Shooting's Makaka - Eymael

The coach says the opposing goalkeeper was alert and thwarted several chances which would have seen them get a healthier victory

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael claims Ruvu Shooting goalkeeper Mohammed Makaka denied his side a bigger win in Saturday's Vodacom (VPL) encounter.

Yanga eventually picked up a 1-0 win after David Molinga's 40th-minute header but Eymael says the victory margin would have been more comprehensive had Makaka not been superb in goal for the opponents.

“It was a fine win for us. I am happy to have played and win against Ruvu Shooting who had defeated us in the first leg meeting,” Eymael told Azam TV.

More teams

“I think we could have scored two or three goals in the first half but I have to congratulate Ruvu Shooting goalkeeper [Mohammed Makaka] for making great saves.

“If he was not there it could have been 3-0 for us at the half-time break.

“The second half was very difficult and it was even made harder by the pitch because the ball was bouncing every other time but we have to adapt to it.”

The former Rayon Sports and AFC coach was impressed with how his players are facing the matches as they come thick and fast.

“We are in a marathon because we will play nine matches in February then five or six in March and my boys are doing their best at the moment which I hope to carry this kind of performance going forward,” stated the coach.

“But congratulations to the boys, for a good spirit, good organisation and keeping a clean sheet plus a nice game also against Ruvu Shooting.”

Eymael hinted at fielding a different set of players to face Polisi on February 18. He also challenged his charges to be sharper in front of goal to avoid slim wins.

“I might put fresh legs in our next game and rest some of them because I have to maintain the balance in the team," revealed the tactician.

“If we become more clinical in front of goals then it will be much better because no one wants to be winning 1-0 as the opponent will always not rest as they believe they can make a comeback.”

On his part, Ruvu Shooting coach Salum Mayanga conceded defeat against Wananchi.

“We did not play as we anticipated in the first half and I think the players were affected by the tension and that is why we conceded the only goal,” Mayanga told Azam TV as well.

“In the second half, we tried to push and play as we wanted but unfortunately, we were not clinical with our chances.”