Yanga SC vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The traditional rivals will clash for the first time this season with the Jangwani-based giants yet to lose a match from nine outings

Yanga SC are coming into the match full of confidence after collecting 22 points from a possible 24 in their last nine games and they are the only unbeaten team in the Mainland League so far in this campaign.

It will also be the first Kariakoo Derby for Timu ya Wananchi's new coach Cedric Kaze who was appointed a couple of weeks ago to replace fired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic.

Simba SC have so far lost two games in the current campaign – against Tanzania Prisons and Ruvu Shooting - but have managed to collect 19 points and are four behind leaders Azam FC who have played 10 matches, one more than the champions.

Coach Sven Vandenbroeck understands he cannot afford more slip-ups if he intends to successfully push for the club's 22nd league title and a fourth successive one.

Game Yanga SC vs Simba SC Date Saturday, November 7 Time 16:30 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

TV channel Online stream Azam TV FKF Facebook page

Outside Tanzania, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Yanga squad Goalkeepers Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhani Kabwili. Defenders Pato Ngonyani, Muharram Issa, Ally Ally, Nadir Ali, Abdallah Shaibu, Bakari Nondo, Lamine Moro, Mwinyi Mngwali, Eric Rutanga, Mapinduzi Balama, Mukoko Tonombe. Midfielders Said Juma, Haruna Niyonzima, Feisal Salum, Carlinhos, Deus Kaseke, Salum Telela. Forwards Farid Mussa, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoube Songne, Michael Sarpong, Waziri Junior, Matheo Simon, Emmanuel Martin, Ditram Nchimbi.

Yanga have confirmed winger Carlos Carlinhos will not be fit to play against the Msimbazi-based side. The 25-year-old injured his leg while in training, and as a result, he will not play against their rivals.

“We don’t have any further injuries apart from [Carlinhos] who will miss the derby,” Yanga team doctor Shecky Mngazija told reporters on Friday.

The injury has seen the Angolan star miss league matches against Polis Tanzania, KMC, Biashara United, and Gwambina FC.

On a positive note, Yanga will have the availability of winger Haruna Niyonzima for the derby against Simba.

“Niyonzima is back, he has trained with the team and he is fit to play, so it will be upon the coach to decide whether to start him or not, but he is fit and available to play in the derby,” added Mngazija.

Probable XI for Yanga: Metacha, Godfrey, Yassin, Makapu, Haji, Zawadi, Makame, Kisinda, Songne, Kaseke, and Waziri Junior.

Position Simba squad Goalkeepers Ally Juma, Benon Kakolanya, Aishi Manula, Deo Munish. Defenders Paul Bukaba, Gerson Fraga, Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma, Gadeil Kamagi, Joash Onyango, Shomari Kapombe, Salim Mbonde, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa. Midfielders Clatous Chama, Mo Ibrahim, Jonas Mkude, Said Ndemla, Haruna Niyonzima, Mzamiru Yassin, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Miraji Athumani, Bernard Morrison. Forwards John Bocco, Hassan Dilunga, Rashid Juma, Meddie Kagere, Chris Mugalu, Deo Kanda, Luis Miquissone, Abdul Suleiman.

Simba are set to be without Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu who are both injured. Bernard Morrison is suspended while midfielder Clatous Chama is set to face a late fitness test.

“We can start with one striker and have attacking midfielders like Luis Miquissone, Francis Kahata, Said Ndemla, and Ibrahim Ajibu behind,” Vandenbroeck stated.

“There is no doubt that the match against Yanga is a big one that touches on the emotions of many people. Having all key players available always brings more confidence but we will have to find an alternative although I have complete faith in my remaining players that they can actually do a good job.”

Probable XI for Simba: Kakolanya, Kapombe, Hussein, Ame, Onyango, Mkude, Dilunga, Ndemla, Bocco, Ajibu, Miquissone.