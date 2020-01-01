Yanga SC vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Yanga SC are coming into the match full of confidence after collecting 22 points from a possible 24 in their last nine games and they are the only unbeaten team in the Tanzania Mainland League so far in this campaign.
It will also be the first Kariakoo Derby for Timu ya Wananchi's new coach Cedric Kaze who was appointed a couple of weeks ago to replace fired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic.
Simba SC have so far lost two games in the current campaign – against Tanzania Prisons and Ruvu Shooting - but have managed to collect 19 points and are four behind leaders Azam FC who have played 10 matches, one more than the champions.
Coach Sven Vandenbroeck understands he cannot afford more slip-ups if he intends to successfully push for the club's 22nd league title and a fourth successive one.
|Game
|Yanga SC vs Simba SC
|Date
|Saturday, November 7
|Time
|16:30 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Tanzania, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Yanga squad
|Goalkeepers
|Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhani Kabwili.
|Defenders
|Pato Ngonyani, Muharram Issa, Ally Ally, Nadir Ali, Abdallah Shaibu, Bakari Nondo, Lamine Moro, Mwinyi Mngwali, Eric Rutanga, Mapinduzi Balama, Mukoko Tonombe.
|Midfielders
|Said Juma, Haruna Niyonzima, Feisal Salum, Carlinhos, Deus Kaseke, Salum Telela.
|Forwards
|Farid Mussa, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoube Songne, Michael Sarpong, Waziri Junior, Matheo Simon, Emmanuel Martin, Ditram Nchimbi.
Yanga have confirmed winger Carlos Carlinhos will not be fit to play against the Msimbazi-based side. The 25-year-old injured his leg while in training, and as a result, he will not play against their rivals.
“We don’t have any further injuries apart from [Carlinhos] who will miss the derby,” Yanga team doctor Shecky Mngazija told reporters on Friday.
The injury has seen the Angolan star miss league matches against Polis Tanzania, KMC, Biashara United, and Gwambina FC.
On a positive note, Yanga will have the availability of winger Haruna Niyonzima for the derby against Simba.
“Niyonzima is back, he has trained with the team and he is fit to play, so it will be upon the coach to decide whether to start him or not, but he is fit and available to play in the derby,” added Mngazija.
Probable XI for Yanga: Metacha, Godfrey, Yassin, Makapu, Haji, Zawadi, Makame, Kisinda, Songne, Kaseke, and Waziri Junior.
|Position
|Simba squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ally Juma, Benon Kakolanya, Aishi Manula, Deo Munish.
|Defenders
|Paul Bukaba, Gerson Fraga, Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma, Gadeil Kamagi, Joash Onyango, Shomari Kapombe, Salim Mbonde, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa.
|Midfielders
|Clatous Chama, Mo Ibrahim, Jonas Mkude, Said Ndemla, Haruna Niyonzima, Mzamiru Yassin, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Miraji Athumani, Bernard Morrison.
|Forwards
|John Bocco, Hassan Dilunga, Rashid Juma, Meddie Kagere, Chris Mugalu, Deo Kanda, Luis Miquissone, Abdul Suleiman.
Simba are set to be without Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu who are both injured. Bernard Morrison is suspended while midfielder Clatous Chama is set to face a late fitness test.
“We can start with one striker and have attacking midfielders like Luis Miquissone, Francis Kahata, Said Ndemla, and Ibrahim Ajibu behind,” Vandenbroeck stated.
“There is no doubt that the match against Yanga is a big one that touches on the emotions of many people. Having all key players available always brings more confidence but we will have to find an alternative although I have complete faith in my remaining players that they can actually do a good job.”
Probable XI for Simba: Kakolanya, Kapombe, Hussein, Ame, Onyango, Mkude, Dilunga, Ndemla, Bocco, Ajibu, Miquissone.
Match Preview
Simba’s current dominance – of three consecutive league successes - over their rivals started in the 2017/18 season but they were unable to pick six points from Yanga. The first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw before the champions won 1-0 in the reverse fixture.
The 2018/19 ties took a similar pattern to the previous ones with few goals in matches as one goal was scored. The first match ended in a 0-0 draw before Simba picked a 1-0 win as they defended the title for the second time.
The 2019/20 season, which was briefly interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, saw a total of five goals scored. Simba were destined to win the first tie on January 4 after taking a 2-0 lead courtesy of Meddie Kagere and Deo Kanda. Yanga kept fighting and equalised courtesy of Balama Mapinduzi and Adeyum Saleh’s second-half goals.
The second season meeting ended in favour of Yanga when Bernard Morrison struck a neat free-kick to stun the eventual champions. Morrison has since controversially moved to Simba but a three-match ban will see him sit out.
Simba head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has stated why they must win the Saturday match.
“It is a game between two traditional rivals and it is one match that we must win and make sure we reduce the number of points between us and them,” the Belgian said.
“We must be careful enough during the match.”
On his part, Yanga coach Cedric Kaze said his target is to finish the business in under 20 minutes.
“My target is to make sure we get a win in the derby and we want to do it as early as possible, we want to use the first 20 minutes to score and it will help allow us to ride towards our target,” the Burundian said.
The Kariakoo Derby is considered to be one of the biggest rivalries in football in Africa along with the Soweto Derby in South Africa (Kaizer Chief vs Orlando Pirates), the Cairo Derby in Egypt (Al Ahly vs Zamalek) and is considered the most famous fixture in Tanzanian football.