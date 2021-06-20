Yanga SC vs Mwadui FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Yanga SC have another chance to cut Simba’s SC lead at the top of the Mainland Premier League table when they take on Mwadui FC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.
The Jangwani giants had reduced the gap to three points five days ago after beating Ruvu Shooting 3-2 but the Msimbazi giants stretched it to six on Saturday following their 1-0 win against Polisi Tanzania at CCM Kirumba Stadium.
With the race for the title reaching the home stretch, Yanga have no other options than to win their match against Mwadui to keep alive their hopes of wrestling the title from Simba.
|Game
|Yanga SC vs Mwadui FC
|Date
|Sunday, June 20, 2021
|Time
|19:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Yanga SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, and Ramadhani Kabwili.
|Defenders
|Kibwana Shomari, Yassin Mustafa, Adeyum Saneh, Lamine Moro, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Said Ali, Dickson Job, Fiston Abdoul, Hassan Mwamba, Mustapha Abdul, Hamadi Shaban, Ali Kipande, Mohamed Malende, and Feisal Abdallah.
|Midfielders
|Harouna Niyonzima, Abdul Makame, Mukoko Tonombe, Mapinduzi Balama, Juma Mahadhi, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoub Songne, and Waziri Junior.
|Forwards
|Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Michael Sarpong, and Said Ntibanzonzika..
Yanga goalkeeper trainer Rizak Siwa is confident they are still in the race for the title and has maintained their focus is to win the remaining four matches.
“We are just counting points as we move on and tomorrow [Sunday] we go for another three points,” the Kenyan told Goal. “We know what we need from our matches and the race for the title is still wide.”
Tanzania international forward Feisal Salum, who put up a good show against Ruvu Shooting, will be the key man for Yanga while striker Mukoko Tonombe could be available after recovering from injury.
Probable XI for Yanga SC: Shikhalo, Kibwana, Adeyum, Dickson Job, Mwamnyeto (c), Mauya, Sarpong, Feisal, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Songne.
|Position
|Mwadui FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Haroun Mandanda, Faustino Kamaranda, and Castro Mhagama.
|Defenders
|Hassan Mwasapili, Mpoki Mwakinyuke, Baraka Mtafya, Rolland Msonjo, Samuel John, Rashid Mchelenga, Siraji Juma.
|Midfielders
|Edgar Mwembela, Abdoul Suleiman, Rehani Kibingu, Ibrahim Selemani, Daniel Geoffrey, George Sangija, Taro Donald, Geoffrey Mwashiuya, and Abasalim Chidiebere.
|Forwards
|Kelvin John, Kibu Prosper, Patson Chigala, Herbet Mukindo, Pastory Athnas, and Hamisi Thabiti.
Mwadui have had a rather poor campaign this term but will be keen to cause an upset against their hosts.
Striker Kelvin John will be their key player upfront while Edgar Mwembela, Abdoul Suleiman, Rehani Kibingu, Ibrahim Selemani will likely man the midfield.
Probable XI for Mwadui FC: Mandanda, Mwasapili, Mtafya, Msonjo, Mwembela, Kibingu, Donald, Mwashiuya, John, Chigala, Thabiti.
Match Preview
While Yanga won their last league assignment 3-2, Mwadui suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Mtibwa Sugar.
In the first round meeting, Yanga hammered Mwadui 5-0 while in the previous season, Yanga beat Mwadui 1-0 in the first meeting before they drew 1-1 in the second round fixture.
In the 2019 season, Yanga sealed a double after beating Mwadui 3-1 in the first meeting and then won the second tie 1-0.
Out of their last seven matches, Mwadui have managed only a single win - a 1-0 win against Yanga in the 2018 season - with Yanga winning four and the other two ending in draws.
While Yanga are second on the 18-team table with 64 points from 30 matches, Mwadui are at the bottom with 19 points from 31 matches.