Yanga SC vs Ihefu FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Jangwani giants will target maximum points against the struggling side at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Thursday

Yanga SC will face Ihefu FC in a Mainland Premier League match seeking to consolidate their second position on the 18-team table.

The Jangwani giants have seen the title retained by their rivals Simba SC and the only position they can fight for is second spot, which can easily be taken by third-placed Azam FC if they don’t win their remaining two matches.

Game Yanga SC vs Ihefu FC Date Thursday, July 15, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Squads & Team News

Position Yanga SC squad Goalkeepers Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, and Ramadhani Kabwili. Defenders Kibwana Shomari, Yassin Mustafa, Adeyum Saneh, Lamine Moro, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Said Ali, Dickson Job, Fiston Abdoul, Hassan Mwamba, Mustapha Abdul, Hamadi Shaban, Ali Kipande, Mohamed Malende, and Feisal Abdallah. Midfielders Harouna Niyonzima, Abdul Makame, Mukoko Tonombe, Mapinduzi Balama, Juma Mahadhi, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoub Songne, and Waziri Junior. Forwards Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Michael Sarpong, and Said Ntibanzonzika.

Yanga will fight to get a win against Ihefu and cement their place in second spot and goalkeeper coach Rizak Siwa is confident they will win the game.

“We are heading into the fixture with one target, we want maximum points, and that is what we will play for,” Siwa told Goal.

Probable XI for Yanga SC: Shikhalo, Kibwana, Adeyum, Dickson Job, Mwamnyeto (c), Mauya, Sarpong, Feisal, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Songne.

Position Ihefu FC squad Goalkeepers Andrew Kayuni, Isihaka Luhamba, and Deogratius Munish. Defenders Ibrahim Wema, Emmanuel Kichiba, Omari Kindamba, Geofrey Rafael, Eliah Salingo, Allen Melele, Mando Mkubwa, Michael Masinda, Oscar Masai, Andrew Simchimba, Raphael Loth, and Hassan Mwasapili. Midfielders Omar Hamis, Abdi Kassimu, John Mbise, Daniel Mwakipesile, Juma Mahadhi, Paul Luyungu, Issa Ngoah. Forwards Joseph Kinyozi, Godfrey Kitenga, Omary Mponda, and Cyprian Mpenye, Moses Chalamila, Shaban Idd and Juma Mahadi.

Ihefu have all their key players available for the fixture against Yanga.

Probable XI for Ihefu FC: Kayuni, Wema, Kichiba, Masinda, Kassiumu, Mbise, Mahadhi, Mponda, Mpenye, Chalamila, Idd.