Yanga SC vs Ihefu FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Yanga SC will face Ihefu FC in a Mainland Premier League match seeking to consolidate their second position on the 18-team table.
The Jangwani giants have seen the title retained by their rivals Simba SC and the only position they can fight for is second spot, which can easily be taken by third-placed Azam FC if they don’t win their remaining two matches.
|Game
|Yanga SC vs Ihefu FC
|Date
|Thursday, July 15, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside (Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Yanga SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, and Ramadhani Kabwili.
|Defenders
|Kibwana Shomari, Yassin Mustafa, Adeyum Saneh, Lamine Moro, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Said Ali, Dickson Job, Fiston Abdoul, Hassan Mwamba, Mustapha Abdul, Hamadi Shaban, Ali Kipande, Mohamed Malende, and Feisal Abdallah.
|Midfielders
|Harouna Niyonzima, Abdul Makame, Mukoko Tonombe, Mapinduzi Balama, Juma Mahadhi, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoub Songne, and Waziri Junior.
|Forwards
|Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Michael Sarpong, and Said Ntibanzonzika.
Yanga will fight to get a win against Ihefu and cement their place in second spot and goalkeeper coach Rizak Siwa is confident they will win the game.
“We are heading into the fixture with one target, we want maximum points, and that is what we will play for,” Siwa told Goal.
Probable XI for Yanga SC: Shikhalo, Kibwana, Adeyum, Dickson Job, Mwamnyeto (c), Mauya, Sarpong, Feisal, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Songne.
|Position
|Ihefu FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Andrew Kayuni, Isihaka Luhamba, and Deogratius Munish.
|Defenders
|Ibrahim Wema, Emmanuel Kichiba, Omari Kindamba, Geofrey Rafael, Eliah Salingo, Allen Melele, Mando Mkubwa, Michael Masinda, Oscar Masai, Andrew Simchimba, Raphael Loth, and Hassan Mwasapili.
|Midfielders
|Omar Hamis, Abdi Kassimu, John Mbise, Daniel Mwakipesile, Juma Mahadhi, Paul Luyungu, Issa Ngoah.
|Forwards
|Joseph Kinyozi, Godfrey Kitenga, Omary Mponda, and Cyprian Mpenye, Moses Chalamila, Shaban Idd and Juma Mahadi.
Ihefu have all their key players available for the fixture against Yanga.
Probable XI for Ihefu FC: Kayuni, Wema, Kichiba, Masinda, Kassiumu, Mbise, Mahadhi, Mponda, Mpenye, Chalamila, Idd.
Match Preview
While Yanga beat Simba SC 1-0 in their last assignment, Ihefu secured a 0-0 draw against Kagera Sugar.
This will be the second time the two sides are meeting in the history of the league, the first time seeing Yanga beat Ihefu 3-0.
While Yanga are sitting second on the 18-team table with 70 points from 32 matches, Ihefu are placed 15th with 35 points from 32 matches.