Yanga SC visit former President Nyerere’s family ahead of Biashara United showdown

Timu ya Wananchi made the call on their way to Musoma where they will face their league opponents on Sunday

Record Mainland champions Young Africans (Yanga SC) paid a courtesy call to the family of the former President Julius Nyerere.

Yanga were on their way to Musoma where they will be hosted by Biashara United for the eighth game of the league season, and had to make a stop-over and visit the late President’s family in their rural home.

The visit also saw the club’s chairman and GSM’s Hersi Said gave Nyerere’s wife, Mama Maria, a club jersey.

“On our way to Musoma, our players got a rare chance to visit the home of the first President of the Republic of Tanzania, the late Julius Nyerere at Butiama,” the club announced on their Facebook page.

Biashara United are third and three points below Yanga and Saturday's match is expected to be an explosive one given the stakes it carries.

When they registered a 2-1 win over KMC FC in the previous encounter, coach Cedric Kaze partnered Waziri Junior – who had not enjoyed a start under Zlatko Krmpotic – with Michael Sarpong. He thereafter insisted every player will get his time.

“Every player is going to get a chance, play and show his worth for the team so that in the end, we can get collective and good results,” Kaze told Mwanaspoti.

As Yanga remain unbeaten, former star Zamoyoni Mogela has said Kaze is yet to find his regular starters but in due course, he would have fully understood his side.

“For now, I cannot really point out who is better than the other because I also know the coach is working hard and is yet to find a perfect striking partnership,” Mogela, who also played for Simba SC, said.

“After five matches, I am sure the coach would have known a winning squad but what is important is he should be granted the freedom to pick his starting teams without undue influence.

“The fans also need to understand the dynamics of football not to start pressurising everyone around the club when a loss is registered.”

After facing Francis Baraza’s Biashara United, Timu ya Wananchi will host their Kariakoo rivals Simba on November 7.