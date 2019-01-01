Yanga SC used every tactic in the book to stop JKT Tanzania – Mkwasa

The caretaker coach praised his charges for using every means possible to bag maximum points in the match played on Friday

Yanga SC caretaker coach Boniface Mkwasa has hailed his charges for playing their lungs out to bag maximum points against JKT in a Mainland match played at Uhuru Stadium on Friday.

With the 3-2 victory, Yanga now have collected 13 points after six matches and are in 13th position on the 20-team table, as they continue to chase for the top spot on the log.

It was Patrick Sibomana who broke the deadlock in the 11th minute to put his side momentarily ahead before it was cancelled out a few minutes later with a spectacular shot by JKT Tanzania’s Adam Adam.

Ugandan import Juma Balinya and Congolese striker David Molinga put the Jangwani Street-based side back on the front as they scored in 22nd and 35th minutes, respectively, only to allow the visitors back into the match in the closing stages of the first half courtesy of Daniel Lyanga.

During a post-match press briefing, Mkwasa showered praise to his charges, calling their opponents a team not to be underrated.

“It was a tough game as you saw and this was possible because JKT Tanzania has got very talented players who are not afraid to press hard and that is exactly what happened in the second half,” Mkwasa is quoted by Daily News.

Commenting on his defence which looked disorganised during the match, Mkwasa said he was compelled to reinforce the midfield department so they should protect the defenders since they were being continuously exposed.

“In the last stages, we were highly exposed and I was compelled to add power in the midfield as a technical approach to ease the pressure to defenders," he added.

On his part, JKT Tanzania coach, Abdallah Mohammed said they had a good game too only they failed to utilise the chances created.

“We played against a good team, put them under pressure and I think we were a better team in the last half. The only negative thing for us was that we failed to use well the chances we created as the game proceeded," Mohammed noted.