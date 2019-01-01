Yanga SC unveil new kit ahead of Kariobangi Sharks friendly

The Tanzania giants have revealed their new kit ahead of Sunday's Mwananchi Day celebrations

Ahead of Sunday's Mwanachi Day clash against 's , Yanga SC have unveiled their kit for the 2019/2020 season.

During Mwananchi Day, new players are paraded in front of the fans ahead of any new season and Yanga SC chairman Mshindo Msolla has urged the fans to buy the original kits in order to benefit their team.

"I now call on our fans and members to buy our newly introduced kits as the club is going to benefit. Make sure you buy the original kits which are now found at GSM malls, Pugu mall and at our clubhouse in Kariakoo," Msolla told Daily News.

Kenyan ( ) side Kariobangi Sharks were invited for the clash against the Tanzanian giants at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The match will be a culmination of many other events marking the celebrations.

Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Sven Yidah believes they would do can claim consecutive wins over Yanga in 2019 after a 3-2 win in the SportpesaSuper Cup in January.

"Pre-season and the games that come with them are very important. We have beaten Yanga before and I see no reason why we cannot repeat that again," Yida said as per Daily News.