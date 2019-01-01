Yanga SC training with an open football approach – Mkwasa

The former player and now interim coach promises to introduce an attacking game for the side after winning a friendly match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) caretaker coach Boniface Mkwasa has revealed he is trying to build an attacking outfit.

Yanga came from behind to beat Coastal Union 3-1 in a friendly at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, as both sides kept in shape ahead of the Mainland which resumes this weekend.

An own goal by Yanga defender Ally Sonso shortly before half-time helped the visitors take the lead but things drastically changed in the last segment as the hosts fired three goals courtesy of substitute Mrisho Ngasa, Papy Tshishimbi and a last-minute spot-kick by Ugandan import Juma Balinya.

Mkwasa took over from former Congolese coach Mwinyi Zahera, who never won a trophy with the team but was able to guide the team to a second-place finish last season.

Speaking after the match, Mkwasa expressed his views on changing the team's style of play.

“Previously, Yanga used to defend a lot but now, you can see that we are playing open football and keep pressing hard on our opponents regardless of the results we have at hand,” Mkwasa is quoted by Daily News.

He added that team rebuilding is a process that takes time hence Yanga fans should be patient as they work hard to get the right rhythm in the squad.

About the friendly match, Mkwasa said it gave them a real Premier League test.

“The match presented a reality of what we need to expect in the upcoming league games and we simply had a good test other than if we played against a team which is not in the league,” said Mkwasa.