Yanga SC top of table despite goalless draw away to Gwambina FC

Timu ya Wananchi are the only unbeaten side in the top-flight division after nine matches

Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga SC) have moved top of the Mainland League table after a 0-0 draw away to Gwambina FC on Tuesday evening.

The 27-time league champions came into the match as favourites and the fans expected nothing but maximum points. However, the hosts, who fell 3-0 to KMC in their last outing, were desperate to get a positive outcome to surge upwards in the log.

Timu ya Wananchi came into the match on a high and tried to put pressure on the promoted side. But the hosts were not in the mood of conceding and they put a spirited performance to deny the former champions maximum points.

More teams

In the end, every team had to be content with a point.

The draw halted their seven-match winning run. Nevertheless, Wananchi have now moved top of the table with 23 points after playing nine matches. They are the only unbeaten team and have conceded just two goals, the least in the division.

After getting a point, Gwambina are now 12th on the table with 10 points after the same number of points. They have managed to get two wins, four draws and as many losses.

In another top-tier game played on Tuesday, Biashara Mara United played out a 1-1 draw with KMC to move third on the table.

The Mara-based charges had lost their initial outing by a solitary goal to Timu ya Wananchi and were aiming at bouncing back with a victory over their visitors, who had defeated Gwambina 3-0 in their previous league assignment.

Article continues below

The Francis Baraza-led charges were the first to take a lead in Musoma when they won a penalty in the fifth minute. Lenny Kisu held his nerve to find the back of the net.

After the half-time break, the Kinondoni outfit came back stronger in search of an equalizer. The pressure paid off after 55 minutes when the hosts conceded a penalty of their own.

Lusajo Mwaikenda rose to the occasion to score the equalizer which also handed his team a point. It was his fourth goal in the six matches he has played for the team.