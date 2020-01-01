Yanga SC to sign partnership with La Liga consultant to help transformation

The Jangwani Street-based outfit have moved a step forward in their quest to modernise the club

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have revealed their intentions to consult with a as they embark on the journey to transform the club.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have in the past two months been talking about transformation, a move aimed at helping the club to become more professional and embrace the investment mode of operation.

According to the club’s fans engagement officer, Antonio Nugaz, the deal with La Liga will officially kick off the transformation.

“In view of this, we selected the LaLiga based consultant whom we highly believe that has the required qualities to take us where we want to reach as far as transformation is concerned," Nugaz is quoted by Daily News.

“A lot of things will be affected as we march towards the transformation in terms of management of the club, department of marketing, and other departments as well.

“Let's all work abreast with our chairman Mshindo Msolla so as to arrive at the promised land easily and allow the entire procedures to unfold without hiccups.”

The club through Msolla recently launched the 'Let's go to transformation' theme which he said was the first step towards achieving the club’s targets.

One of my pledges during the campaign period is to navigate Yanga towards transformation and enable it to run in a modern way,” Msolla told reporters in Dar es Saalam.

“That dream is slowly being reached that is why we need to be together throughout the entire process. I am happy that we have started the foundation of achieving this big thing in the history of our club and we will continue to update the Yanga family on each step we make via Azam TV and Yanga TV.”

Meanwhile, the club’s head of information Hassan Bumbuli has assured club fans they will not be left behind during the transformation process.

“For now, we have just made one step to create awareness to our members and supporters countrywide as we wait to officially sign a contract with LaLiga consultant who will help us in the whole process of changing the way our club operates,” Bumbuli told Daily News.

“As the chairman already said that soon, leaders of Yanga branches across the country will be summoned for a seminar on what we intend to do during the transformation process so that when they go back to their areas of duty, they should tell their members what they have learnt.”