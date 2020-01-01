Yanga SC to Morrison: ‘You will continue warming the bench if you don’t change’

The Ghanaian star is now facing a long spell on the bench if he does not change his ways and respect club rules

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have warned forward Bernard Morrison he risks warming the bench for a long period if he does not change his attitude.

The Ghanaian player is currently embroiled in a transfer row with Yanga and their rivals Simba SC, with the Jangwani Street-based club already reporting the league champions to Football Federation (TFF) over the issue claiming they have made contact with the player.

Since the Mainland resumed on June 13, Morrison is yet to start a game for Yanga only coming on as a second-half substitute in the 0-0 draw against Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

He has thus missed matches against Mwadui FC, JKT Tanzania, Namungo FC, and Ndanda FC and could miss their quarter-final clash against Kagera Sugar on Tuesday.

Yanga officials convened a meeting on Saturday to discuss the conduct of the player and Goal now understands they have promised to show him the club is above him if he does not change his ways.

“Yanga convened a meeting just to discuss the conduct of Morrison and I want to confirm they have asked the player to mend his ways or else he will never play for the club again,” a source who attended the meeting and did not want to be named, told Goal.

“The meeting agreed that [Morrison] must respect the club and should change his attitude and if not, then he will continue to warm the bench, the club will not release him but will punish him for his mistakes.”

In a recent interview, Morrison, who initially signed a short-term deal with Yanga, but there has been a push and pull between him and the team since the league resumed, did not hide his love for Yanga supporters even though contract issues have threatened the same.

The former star admitted he had lost trust with some of the Yanga officials but said he did not have issues with fans.

“First of all, I would like to say thank you to the fans for their support during our last game against Azam. I was away for the last two games but when I came, they showed me love so I will thank them and always appreciate their support,” Morrison told Global TV.

“On matters of contract, I have heard people say I do not want to play for Yanga and a lot of other things but I just want them to know that when I got into this country I trained and played in two games before I even had a contract with Yanga.

“That shows I have a love for the club and I came here to work. When I spoke with the coach, he told me to have trust with the management and him because they will bring the contract since they were still talking about it.”