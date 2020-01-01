Yanga SC to miss one player in league clash against KMC

The Jangwani giants will miss the services of one player when they play at CCM Kirumba Stadium on Sunday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have landed safely in Mwanza in readiness for their Mainland match against KMC on October 25.

The Jangwani giants will, however, miss the services of defender Mapinduzi Balama, who remained in Dar es Salaam owing to injury which forced him to miss the clash against Polisi two days ago.

Yanga team manager Hafidh Saleh has confirmed to Goal that all the players in the squad are fit to face KMC apart from Balama.

“The squad is ready and all of them are doing well,” Saleh told Goal. “We only don’t have one player in our travelling squad and that is Balama, who is not feeling well, and the coach requested that he remains behind because he will not use his services until he gets better.”

Yanga media officer Hassan Bumbuli has also revealed why the team travelled with a full squad to Mwanza ahead of the KMC clash.

“We have a new coach and it is good to have the full squad in Mwanza for him to check the players, the coach has been here for only a week, and for him to get to know his players, then it is good to have all included in the squad.

“We want the new coach to prepare his players well for the coming matches, we also have the derby coming up against Simba and that is why we want to have all the players available for him to monitor their progress.”

Bumbuli further asked the club’s fans in Mwanza to get ready and support the team saying they will give them a win.

“We mean business this season, we are serious and all we want is three points from every match we play so our fans in Mwanza should be ready to celebrate a win, let them welcome the team and give them the support, they will not be disappointed.”

It will be the second match for new coach Cedric Kaze, who started his reign with a 1-0 win against Polisi Tanzania at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

The Timu ya Mwananchi are lying second on the 18-team league table with 16 points, five less than leaders Azam FC, who have won all their matches so far in this campaign.