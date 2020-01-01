Yanga SC to appeal Morrison transfer decision to Cas

The Federation ruled the Ghanaian forward is free to play for Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Yanga SC have revealed they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) regarding the decision by Football Federation (TFF) to clear their former player Bernard Morrison to play for their bitter rivals Simba SC.

The Ghanaian was sued by the 27-time league champions for breach of contract by signing for the newly crowned Tanzania Mainland Champions while, allegedly, still contracted to them.

However, on Thursday, August 12, the Federation ruled the striker is free to play for Wekundu wa Msimbazi but will have to refund the Jangwani Street-based side $25,000 to be fully cleared and be allowed to turn out for his new side.

More teams

"Yanga management is not satisfied with the ruling made by TFF regarding Bernard Morrison," Timu ya Wananchi said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"It is for this reason, the management has decided to appeal the same in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) immediately the ruling from TFF is made available to the club.

"The management is urging all the members and supporters to be calm and continue working hand in hand with the team's leadership regarding the development of the club.

"The club will continue working with the sponsors to ensure the club grows."

After getting signed by the Msimbazi-based side, the striker urged his former team to accept and move on after he signed for their rivals on Saturday.

The Ghanaian forward, who has been at loggerheads with the Yanga management, was unveiled as a Simba player on Saturday after he signed a two-year contract with the Mainland champions.

Article continues below

However, immediately after Simba made the transfer official, Yanga came out with a statement in which they claimed Morrison was still their player as he still has a running contract with them until 2022, and that his case will be discussed by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) on Monday.

"The leadership of Yanga have seen stories and rumours going round in social media which has unsettled our fans and the followers at large," read the statement from Yanga seen by Goal.

"Yanga is following keenly and closely the transfer revolving around Morrison to Simba and tough disciplinary action will be taken against those who violated the set rules."