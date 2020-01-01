Yanga SC target Police FC's Ocen, KCCA FC in talks with Mugulusi

The Tanzanian side is reportedly interested in the Ugandan in the hope he will solve their striking department's struggles

Mainland giants Yanga SC are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Police FC striker Ben Ocen.

Ocen managed to strike 12 goals in 23 games for the abandoned Premier League (UPL) 2019/20 season, a record which saw him enjoy a joint second place with Fahad Bayo of Vipers SC on the UPL's top scorers chart.

Yanga are understood to be in the market for a prolific striker as they seem to have lost faith in Gnamien Yikpe, who was signed in the last transfer window from .

David Molinga, the club's top scorer with eight goals, has been linked with a move away from the Jangwani street-based side. Both Yikpe and Molinga are yet to start for Yanga as coach Luc Eymael preferred Ditram Nchimbi in the last two games.

Ocen's performance for the 'Law Enforcers' saw him earn a national call-up for the successful 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge tournament in Kampala.

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry had also named him in the provisional squad that was preparing for the suspended African Nations Championship (Chan) in .

Should the Tanzanian giants sign the Ugandan eventually, it would be the second time they are signing Police's top scorer after they acquired Juma Balinya, the 2018/19 top scorer, on a two-year deal.

Balinya's stay at Yanga was not as successful as he decamped and joined Premier League ( ) champions Gor Mahia, where he is also yet to settle, in the last transfer window.

Police coach Abdalla Mubiru is on record asking the club to make sure their best players are retained for future success.

“In the past years, they [Police] have had a couple of good players, but they haven’t had anybody stay around for a while. I want to emphasise a little stability instead of having to see a new face every season,” Mubiru said.

Meanwhile, talks between KCCA FC and Busoga United youngster Ismail Mugulusi has been revealed.

A source close to Mugulusi has said the forward has been handed a three-year contract by the 13-time UPL winners.

“In the recent days KCCA have been chasing the signature of the player [Ismail Mugulusi] and everything looks positive with the player also interested in the move,” the source said as was quoted by Football256.

“Personal terms have been agreed upon between the two parties and it’s just a matter of time until he’s announced a KCCA player.”

The transfer window has not been opened yet although the Ugandan leagues were cancelled in May.