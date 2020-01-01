Yanga SC suspend top official Patrick Simon with immediate effect

The Jangwani giants have banned one of their officials and commissioned investigations against him

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have suspended club official Patrick Simon with immediate effect.

According to a statement from the club signed by the chairman Mshindo Msolla and obtained by Goal, the decision to ban Simon, who was the acting secretary, was reached during an emergency meeting held on November 17.

“The executive committee of Yanga hereby announces the immediate suspension of the acting secretary and the head legal and members Patrick Simon,” read the statement from Msolla.

“The decision comes after a resolution taken at an emergency meeting of the Excom that was held in Dar es Salaam on November 17, 2020, which was called to deliberate on issues and allegations raised against Simon.”

The statement continued: “In the interest of fair practice in this regard, the Excom will appoint an independent committee to investigate all the allegations. The Excom is looking forward to receiving the final report from the committee and finalise this matter expediently.”

Yanga are currently enjoying a good run in the Mainland as they are still unbeaten from 10 matches and are second on the 18-team league table with 24 points

In an earlier interview, Yanga coach Cedric Kaze confirmed he was happy to have winger Carlos Carlinhos return to the squad after missing a number of matches including the derby against Simba SC owing to a knee injury.

“All my players in the squad are very important and when you miss one of them, it gives you headache because you are missing a key player,” Kaze told Sokaletu.

“And when you have a full fit squad to pick from during matchday it gives you the chance to pick the best squad that can give you a win and that is why I am delighted to have Carlinhos back, we missed him and are happy to have him back.

“I will help him to come back into the squad and I am happy we have all players now available, it is the best way to compete and reach your target and we thank God we don’t have star players out anymore.”

Kaze, who is yet to lose a match since joining Yanga following the sacking of Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, has also said they are taking it a game at a time, hoping to achieve their targets including winning the league title.

“We still have a lot of work to do as a team, we are not there yet, we must stay focused and do our job, we want to win our matches, and let us see how far we can.”

Since joining Yanga, Carlinhos has managed to score one goal when Yanga beat Coastal Union 3-0 and set up two goals.

Yanga are currently preparing to face Namungi Fc in a league match on November 22 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.