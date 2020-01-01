Yanga SC suspend Rupia, Kamugisha after GSM sponsorship pull-out

The 27-time champions have confirmed the duo will be in the cold until their fate is known in the near future

Yanga SC have suspended Salim Rupia and Frank Kamugisha owing to their indecent conduct which has seen the club lose additional sponsorship from GSM.

On Thursday, GSM stated they will be sticking with the terms of their contract with immediate effect owing to the action of some leaders who are accusing the company of interfering with the club's responsibilities.

The Board of Management called for an urgent meeting to find an immediate solution and the club have confirmed decisions reached.

"The board has taken disciplinary action against Salim Rupia and Frank Kamugisha suspending them with an immediate effect," read a statement signed by chairman Mshindo Msolla and obtained by Goal.

"This decision has been reached after a two-day consultative meeting. The two were involved in the indecent acts that have led to GSM withdrawing additional benefits the club was enjoying. Their fate will be determined in our forthcoming general meeting as per the club's constitution."

The club have also confirmed the departure of three board members who have resigned.

"The Management Board has also received and accepted the resignation of Rogers Gumbo, Shija Richard, and Said Kambi. Their positions will be filled as soon as possible."

Yanga have also replied to GSM regarding their sponsorship although the contents of the letter are not open to the public.