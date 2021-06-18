Yanga SC suspend keeper Mnata after Ruvu Shooting incident with fans

The Jangwani giants have banned their long-serving custodian with immediate effect after his altercation with fans at Mkapa

Yanga SC have imposed an indefinite ban on their first choice goalkeeper Metacha Mnata after the incident which followed their 3-2 win against Ruvu Shooting in a Mainland Premier League match on Thursday.

In a statement obtained by Goal, the Jangwani-giants revealed that their long-serving custodian will remain suspended from all activities until the club’s disciplinary committee meets to decide on his fate, and action to be taken.

“The management of Yanga are saddened with the incident from our goalkeeper Metacha [Mnata] aimed at our fans after the game against Ruvu Shooting at Mkapa Stadium,” read in part the statement from Yanga.

What did the statement say?

“Following the unsporting behaviour from Mnata, Yanga have banned the said player with immediate effect until his conduct is discussed by the club’s disciplinary committee as per the club’s constitution.

“Yanga management has apologised to the fans and club members for whatever happened, and the club will take Mnata to the disciplinary committee for further action, and we ask all our fans and members to remain calm and give the committee time to come up with a verdict.”

The Taifa Stars custodian, who was recalled to start in the game at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, replacing Kenya’s Farouk Shikhalo, was faulted by the fans after conceding the two goals which saw Ruvu Shooting reach 3-2 and culminated in a navy ending to the match as Yanga claimed maximum points.

While the teams were walking to the tunnel, Mnata was seen flashing a middle finger at the fans, who were waiting for him at the tunnel and despite being cooled down by other players, the agitated keeper repeated the action again.

What did Yanga official say?

After the game, Yanga media officer Antonio Nugaz fell short of openly blaming Mnata for the two goals they conceded but maintained they deserved a clean sheet.

“Ruvu Shooting came to play football and our coach decided to ask the players to calm down and play their usual game and we are happy they followed the instructions very well, we have picked three points but it was not satisfying at the end because our fans wanted a clean sheet,” Nugaza told Goal.

“What I can say we are happy with the three points, it is what we wanted from Ruvu Shooting and now we want to move forward and tackle our remaining four matches, so we thank the players for the win and especially Feisal’s performance.”

Feisal Salum - who scored a brace - and Saidi Ntibazonkiza guided the Timu ya Wananchi to the vital win while Emmanuel Martin and David Richard scored for the home team.

Timu ya Wananchi had to wait until the 23rd minute for a goal: the administrative side failed to clear the ball from their danger zone and it eventually fell to Fiston Abdul Razak who did well to set Salum. The Tanzania international then curled the ball home from 20-yards to give his team a deserved lead.

The second goal for Wananchi came in the 32nd minute, a poor pass was intercepted by Deus Kaseke who set his teammate Salum free, and the attacking midfielder kept his cool to complete his brace, which is his third goal in the league this season.

Martin reduced the deficit in the 70th minute as the Jangwani Street-based charges relaxed but Ntibazonkiza restored a two-goal advantage 10 minutes later.

In the 82nd minute, Richard scored to set a tense finale but Yanga held on to get the crucial win.