Yanga SC survive Polisi Tanzania scare to grab first point

Yanga SC came from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Polisi in the Tanzania Mainland League on Thursday.

After their loss to Ruvu Shooting by a solitary goal in the season opener, the former champions had aimed at bouncing back with a win, particularly after their disappointing elimination from the Caf by Zesco United.

The visiting fans were in the dreamland after just six minutes courtesy of Mrisho Ngasa, who expertly put the ball in the back of the net.

However, the goal was a motivator for the hosts who replied with a series of attacks, but their visitors survived. Yanga SC's luck ran out in the 33rd minute when striker Ditram Nchimbi levelled matters.

The forward scored twice just before the hour mark to complete his hat-trick after capitalising on defensive mistakes, in the 55th and 58th-minutes, to hand the administration side a 3-1 advantage.

Reckless play and change of tactics allowed David Molinga to strike a quick brace in the 66th and 69th minutes to bring the score to 3-3. Neither of the two sides could find a winner in the remaining 25 minutes or so.

Yanga are now in the 19th position with a single point, with Polisi Tanzania 14th with four points.

Simba SC top the table with maximum points from four games, three more than second-placed Kagera Sugar who have played a game more. Lipuli are third with eight points after four matches.