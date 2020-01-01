Yanga SC supplier GSM promises to end Simba SC dominance next season

The Mainland league giants have promised to wrestle the title from their main rivals but in the coming season

Young Africans' (Yanga SC) main kit supplier GSM has promised to help the club end their long wait for the Mainland trophy next season.

GSM managing director Hersi Said has revealed his desire to win the league title after a three-year drought.

“We failed to win the league title for three seasons in a row as such, next season, we have no other option other than winning the silverware,” Said is quoted by Daily News.

More teams

Said has also called on Yanga's fans to resist from buying fake jerseys of the team, saying by doing so, they deprive their club much-needed revenue.

Said also named three major areas they will be fully engaged to help the club accomplish transformational targets in order to run in a modern way.

“We will be involved to hire the consultant responsible for mind mapping for the whole process, to set the infrastructure for transformation and funding the whole process until when we will be satisfied that everything is well," he added.

Article continues below

“The first phase will be accomplished in six months and is the most important which will take into consideration major key areas of the entire project like restructuring the whole club to know whether the current system of football management requires chairman or president.

“Yanga have got many supporters in every part of the country but has never taken advantage of them hence, we want to fully engage them during the upcoming transformation project."

Yanga are third on the table with 51 points from 27 matches, three points behind second-placed Azam FC, who have garnered 54 points from 28 outings, while league leaders Simba sit at the summit with 71 points from 28 matches.