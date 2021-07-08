Yanga SC suffer huge fines for breaking rules in Kariakoo Derby against Simba SC

Timu ya Wananchi claimed a 1-0 win over Wekundu wa Msimbazi to delay title celebrations for the latter

Yanga SC have been fined Tsh. 3 million for their transgression on July 3 in the Tanzania Mainland League Kariakoo Derby against Simba SC.

Despite Zawadi Mauya handing them the bragging rights as well as delaying Mnyama's title celebrations, the former champions broke several rules and as a result, they will pay dearly.

The Tanzania Mainland League Board (TPLB) has now written to the 27-time league champions informing them of the fines.

"Yanga SC have been fined Tsh. 3 million for the following mistakes," read the communication to Yanga and obtained by Goal.

"(i) Using Uhuru gates to access the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium instead of the designated entrance.

"(ii) Using the media centre entrance instead of the one reserved for the team.

"(iii) Going against the instructions and using Gate B to access the pitch for warm-up.

"(iv) Using the cleaners' room as their changing room and avoiding the dressing room.

"The team will further pay Tsh. 850,000 to be used to repair the gates damaged as well as the padlocks that were spoiled in the process."

Meanwhile, Wananchi head coach Nasredinne Nabi has explained how he came up with tactics that helped them beat Wekundu wa Msimbazi last weekend.

The Tunisian coach revealed he watched Simba's previous games, especially the one against Al Merrikh in the Champions League, and drilled his players on how to execute a counter-strategy against the defending champions.

One of the key areas Nabi said Yanga had to work on was their rivals' ability to use their full-backs Shomari Kapombe and Mohamed Hussein in engineering dangerous attacking moves.

"I looked back at some of their games and analysed how we could tackle them. I took my players through a tactical system that helped them train to counter Simba's move," Nabi told Mwanaspoti.

"Practically, we managed to employ what we trained on and we got an early goal even though we missed a number of chances, including one open opportunity that Yacouba Songne failed to score from.

"I have never talked to Didier Gomes Dar Rosa but he is a coach that I have come to analyse and understand his tactics.

"I told my players to be aggressive, especially in recovering the ball, because Simba always struggle against a team that is aggressive.

"We were aggressive and whenever we lost the ball we ensured we recovered it quickly and this completely worked against Simba because they are a team that can not handle such kind of pressure."