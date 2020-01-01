Yanga SC striker Molinga unhappy - Zahera

The attacker has been unsettled at Wananchi and is set to play elsewhere

Democratic Republic of the Congo striker David Molinga is set to part ways with Yanga SC once the season is over.

The striker has struggled to settle despite scoring eight goals for the 27-time Mainland League champions.

According to former Wananchi coach Mwinyi Zahera, the striker is unhappy at the club and he will leave once his contract with the club expires.

"Molinga is unhappy at Yanga and will leave after his contract ends," Zahera told Mwanaspoti.

"He is a quality striker and it is the reason he has scored eight goals despite limited playing time. The good news is that there is a team that is keen on acquiring his services."

The tactician signed countryman Molinga in July 2019. However, many are divided regarding his quality and consistency at the club and the arrival of Belgian tactician Luc Eymael has worsened the situation as he has been regularly overlooked.

It is not clear where Molinga will be playing as the coach decided against revealing the imminent destination.

Eymael had earlier stated he will be signing new strikers for the club to boost the attacking department.

In January, the former champions signed Ivorian Gnamien Yikpe from Kenyan ( ) side but the striker has struggled to settle as well.