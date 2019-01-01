Yanga SC striker David Molinga will be a big hit - Lunyamila

The former player has faith the striker can do better in front of the goal for the former champions

Former Yanga SC player Edbily Lunyamila believes striker David Molinga will be a hit at the club.

The striker has been doing well for the 27-time champions of late and has so far scored two goals for the club in the Mainland League this season.

Lunyamila believes Molinga has the potential to do even better if he continues to work hard.

"One thing about [Molinga] is his ability to score goals, he is a complete striker and he will soon prove his critics wrong," Lunyamila told Mwananchi.

"Molinga will score goals at will once coach Zahera [Mwinyi] finds the right combination for him. But the striker has to do his part as well in training, he has to work harder and perfect his finishing. I have no doubts about his ability, I have seen what he can do when given a chance."

Yanga have played three league matches this season, winning once, drawing once and losing once, and have accumulated four points.

The team is currently preparing for their Caf Confederation Cup play-offs against the Egyptian side Pyramids FC.