Yanga SC slip in Tanzanian title race after 0-0 draw with Namungo FC

Timu ya Wananchi had hoped to collect maximum points to pile pressure on Simba SC but failed to take their chances

Yanga SC have suffered a blow in their quest to challenge for the Tanzania Mainland League race after playing to a goalless draw with Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa on Saturday.

The 27-time champions were hoping to get maximum points against their opponents. Wananchi had managed to get two wins from their recent five matches, drawing twice and losing once.

Their opponents had managed two wins as well, drawing once and losing twice in their most recent five matches.

The visitors were aiming at getting a win to sustain their chances of winning the title. It was not going to be an easy game considering the fact that the two teams had drawn all their previous three matches.

The recent meeting at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.

There were two clear chances for either side to score from in the first half. Namungo were the first to get a chance; Ibrahim Abdallah picked Hashim Mayanja in a good position, however, despite being in a good position, he narrowly shot wide.

In the 22nd minute, Timu ya Wananchi had a good chance to score; Saidi Ntibanzokiza managed to get past the defenders but he took too long to capitalise on the chance and he lost possession.

Yacouba Songne thought he had scored when he headed in a corner in the 73rd minute, but the assistant referee controversially ruled it out despite replays suggesting it should have stood.

Yanga remain in second position with 58 points from the 28 matches they have played. The 27-time league champions have collected 16 wins, 10 draws, and two losses. They have further scored 41 goals and conceded 17.

Reigning champions Simba SC lead the race with 61 points from 25 matches. They have won 19, drawn 14, and lost two, scoring 58 goals and conceding 10.

In another game played on Saturday, Mtibwa Sugar defeated Tanzania Prisons by a solitary goal to move 14th on the table with 31 points. The lone goal was scored by Salum Kihimbwa in the fifth minute.

The Administrative charges are placed sixth with 38 points.