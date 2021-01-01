Siwa: Goalkeeping coach explains why he will take no time in settling in at Yanga SC

The trainer joined Wananchi from Bandari and has promised to help the East African heavyweights get positive results consistently

New Yanga SC goalkeeping coach Razak Siwa insists it will not be difficult for him to settle at the club considering the fact that he has been an ardent follower.

The former Bandari staff member opted to join the 27-time Tanzania Mainland League champions after his contract with the Football Kenya Federation Premier League charges ended. He has since explained why it will be easier for him to adapt, pointing out why the club has developed well in the recent past.

"I have been closely following Yanga, there is no club game I did not watch from the Mapinduzi Cup, league matches, and the FA Cup; I watched every game so it will not be difficult for me to fit in," Siwa told Goal after the confirmation of his appointment.

"Yanga, to be honest, is a quality team starting from the goalkeeper to the infield players. It is a better team as compared to my last time with the club.

"The working environment is conducive for the players and everyone. The equipment is also there. I have been in many teams and what I have seen here is exceptional."

Siwa has now promised to give his best for Timu ya Wananchi at the same time insisting the Jangwani Street-based charges should focus on winning every match.

"I will definitely help the head coach on a few things but my main job will be in the goalkeeping department," he added. "There are a few mistakes I noted and it will be my pleasure to find a solution.

"As usual, I promise my fans the best; my work is well known to the fans. If I would have done a bad job in the past, then I would not have gotten another chance to work with the team. Just like the old times, I will do my best to ensure the department has improved. By doing that, Yanga will have a better chance of winning their forthcoming matches.

"The most important thing is to ensure we don't lose or draw, we should give our best and ensure we take maximum points from the games we play."