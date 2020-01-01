Yanga SC, Simba SC home matches shifted to Uhuru from Benjamin Mkapa

The new changes are expected to affect the upcoming first season meeting between the two arch-rivals in early November

The Kariakoo Derby between Yanga SC and Simba SC could now be played at Uhuru Stadium after the Board shut the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The derby, pitting ’s most successful and greatest club rivals, had been scheduled to be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium but the facility has been shut and all matches moved to Uhuru Stadium.

Yanga were set to host Simba on November 7 in the highly-anticipated clash which has always been hosted in either of the two national stadiums.

The TPLB did not give the exact reasons why the stadium has been closed and how long the facility will remain shut.

“Tanzania Premier League Board would like to announce that all the league matches that were scheduled to be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will now be hosted at the Uhuru Stadium,” the board’s statement obtained by Goal read.

“The matches have been shifted until when the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will be opened again.”

The board has also announced Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma will remain out of bounds for an unknown period.

“Further, all the Premier League and the First Division League matches that were scheduled to be played at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma have been moved to Samora Stadium in Iringa City for the Premier League games,” it added.

“FDL matches have been moved to Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro until when the concerned facility will be opened again.”

The development means Yanga, Simba and Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) will have to host their matches at either Uhuru Stadium or at Azam’s Chamazi Sports Complex that is situated outside Dar es Salaam.

The TPLB have had to close down a number of regional stadiums in the ongoing season given the poor standard they have been in.

Other Stadiums that are being used by the clubs are Karume in Mara that hosts Biashara United, Highland Estate in Mbeya that hosts Ihefu FC, CCM Gairo in Morogoro for Mtibwa Sugar, Majaliwa Stadium for Namungo FC in Lindi, and Polisi Tanzania’s Ushirika Stadium in Moshi.

Gwambina Stadium, Mwadui Complex, Kaitaba Stadium for Kagera Sugar, Sokoine Stadium for Mbeya City, Mabatini Stadium in Pwani for Ruvu Shooting and Nelson Mandela Stadium for Tanzania Prisons in Rukwa are the other sporting complexes in the country currently in use.