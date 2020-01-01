Yanga SC signing Ntibazonkiza cleared to debut against Dodoma Jiji

The Burundian forward has now been cleared and will be available for the team’s league match in Arusha on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed new signing Saidi Ntibazonkiza has now been allowed to play for the team in the Mainland .

The Burundian forward was signed by the Jangwani giants before the mini-transfer window was opened on December 15, 2020, but he has now been cleared by Football Federation (TFF) to play for the side.

Despite being signed in November, Ntibazonkiza has only managed to play for Yanga in a friendly in which they beat Singida United 3-0, with the striker notching a double while Deus Kaseke grabbed the third goal.

Yanga Media Officer Hassan Bumbuli has now confirmed they have received a clearance to use the player in their league matches and he will be in contention to start against promoted side Dodoma Jiji on Saturday.

“We have finished all his paperwork and now the player is free to play for us,” Bumbuli told reporters in Arusha. “It will now depend with the coach if he is ready to use him, he is with the squad in Arusha and everything is confirmed now."

On the team’s preparations, Bumbuli said: “We have had good preparations heading into the match against Dodoma, we were supposed to play against them in Dar es Salaam but we decided to shift the match to Arusha so that our fans in the town can also see the team in action.

“It is also a good chance for the fans in Arusha to see the new signing [Ntobanzokiza] in action, so we ask the fans to come out in large numbers and support us against Dodoma.”

In a recent interview, Ntibazonkiza vowed to help the team achieve the targets they set for the 2020-21 campaign.

“I’m happy to play for Yanga, they approached me in their quest to reinforce their squad and I said, 'Let me go for the challenge to see how we can build the team altogether,'” Ntibazonkiza said as quoted by Daily News.

“I will use my experience and with a combination of other experienced players, we will achieve the goal.

“I feel happy to see people appreciating what you do. It’s my first experience to play with Yanga but I see a bright future here,” said Ntibazonkiza, who has also played for Burundian giants Vital’O and also Kaysar Kyzylorda in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

On which team will stop Yanga from winning the title, Ntibazonkiza said: “Let’s see how it is going since I’m a new player I cannot say that, it’s is too early considering the fact that I have not yet played for a league match.”

Ntibazonkiza started to play football at Vital'O as an asylum seeker, when he came to the in 2005. NEC were the nearest professional football club, and because of that, he trained with their youth team.