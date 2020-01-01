Yanga SC should sign good strikers and leave Simba SC to us - Kisinda

The forward agreed to a two-year deal with Timu Ya Wananchi who are eager to end Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s local dominance

New Young Africans (Yanga SC) winger Tuisila Kisinda has warned Mainland champions Simba SC that he is coming to deal with them.

Kisinda was signed from AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo and has confirmed he has been briefed on how the Yanga-Simba rivalry is and thus he is ready for the duel.

Both Kisinda and his teammate Mukoko Tonombe were signed for two years by an ambitious Yanga who are ready to dominate the Tanzanian Premier League after recent shortcomings.

“I have had a long conversation with Hersi Said [Yanga official] and he has explained, in detail, to me about the Yanga and Simba rivalry,” Kisinda is quoted as saying by Mwanaspoti.

“He has told me the only big team there is Simba and that he is in the market for strikers now.

“I have asked him to buy good strikers and then he should leave Simba matters to us. We, the players, will deal with them [Simba] on the pitch.

“I fear no defenders because I have played against a lot of them and even Simba, I have met them before and they know what kind of work I am capable of doing.

“It will not be long before I arrive to start on my new job.”

Kisinda and Tonombe are expected to join their new teammates on Thursday.

Meanwhile, AS Vita assistant coach Raoul Shungu has explained how productive both Tonombe and Kisinda can be for his former club.

“At AS Vita, we were told the two players will leave and they are really good but you know football is business,” Shungu told Mwanaspoti.

“I am happy that both are leaving and joining one team and it is a team that I support in . They are going to be of great value to Yanga but what I will just wish is that the coach should know how to get the best out of them.

“Yanga have done the transfer business in quite a diligent manner unlike how things were done in the past.

“AS Vita bosses are also happy after seeing how Yanga came and conducted the whole transfer activities with them which ended in a very professional way.”

Finally, Fullback Aboubakr Ngalema has extended his stay with newly-promoted side Dodoma Jiji FC. Ngalema's contract extension was confirmed just hours after another defender George Wawa was signed from relegated side Singida United.