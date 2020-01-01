Yanga SC shoot down Ruvu Shooting to close in on Azam FC

Wananchi have four points fewer than their second-placed rivals despite having two games in hand

Yanga SC closed in on Azam FC at the top of the Vodacom (VPL) table after beating Ruvu Shooting 1-0 on Saturday.

David Molinga was on the scoresheet again as he helped The Wananchi earn their 37th point which means they have four fewer points than second-placed Azam FC. This is Yanga's fourth straight win after the initial victories against Singida United, Lipuli and Mtibwa Sugar.

Mtibwa Sugar were defeated by Lipuli FC in their respective VPL tie as the former went down 1-0. Elias Mwinyi scored the only goal of the encounter in the 20th minute.

Prisons suffered a 1-0 loss at home against Mbeya City. Peter Mapunda's penalty in the 13th minute was enough for the visitors to go home with three points.

Alliance FC and Mbao FC recorded a 1-1 draw with Datius Peter scoring for the latter in the 55th minute after his successful conversion from the spot. Alliance FC pulled one back 10 minutes later to ensure the hosts avoided a home defeat.

Coastal Union were victors against Polisi Tanzania in a 2-0 encounter which was played in Tanga. Mtenje Albano opened the score in the 69th minute before Mudathir Said added the second in the 90th minute.

Azam FC picked up a healthy 3-1 win over Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) as Obrey Chirwa and Richard Djoliba scored for them.

Djoliba broke the deadlock in the 25th minute before Chirwa added the second in the 33rd minute. Chirwa got his brace 10 minutes later to ensure Azam had a 3-0 win before the half-time break. Sadala Lipangile scored KMC's only goal six minutes before the match ended.

In the meantime, Kagera Sugar and Biashara United fought to a goalless draw.

Finally, Singida United and Mwadui FC ended up sharing the spoils from a 2-2 draw. Mwadui were unlucky not to protect their lead which came in the 24th and 41st minutes courtesy of Venace Ludovic and Braison Raphael.

Singida got the opener in the 61st minute via Issa Mwarami and equalized in the 90th minute as Mwarami bagged a brace.